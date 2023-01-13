IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports.
GUN CHARGE: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Keoindre M. Hill, 26, of South Point, last week on charges of having weapons while under disability, obstructing justice, possession of marijuana and on outstanding warrants and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of Goodwill Industries in South Point reported last week that an employee was supposed to deposit $1,246.42 but didn’t.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A Willow Wood area man reported last week that someone stole a handgun and loaded magazine. The items were valued at $724.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting call from Wal-Mart in Fayette Township earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 38-year-old Huntington woman on charges of possession of drugs and misdemeanor theft and transported her to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting call from Wal-Mart earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 55-year-old Huntington man on misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and theft and transported him to jail.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: Responding to a shoplifting call from Wal-Mart over the weekend, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a 44-year-old Kenova area man and charged him with theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call over the weekend, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 60-year-old South Point area man and a 31-year-old South Point area woman following an altercation and transported them to jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence.
THEFT: A representative of Fairland Southern Baptist reported last week that someone stole the catalytic converter from a church van. It was valued at $1,500.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 51-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that her live-in boyfriend grabbed her by the neck and pinned her to the bed. She called authorities and the man left before a deputy arrived.
