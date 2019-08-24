IRONTON — An Ironton man who died earlier this week following a fight at the corner of South 9th Street and Spruce Street was stabbed in the heart, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The victim was identified as Harold Taylor, according to a release from the Ironton Police Department. Taylor was found on an Ironton street following the fight, according to the release.
Taylor was transported Wednesday to King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, where he later died. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed in Frankfort, Kentucky, according to the release.
"It's an ongoing murder investigation," Anderson said Friday. "To date, no one has been charged. We have been in contact with a person of interest in the case."
Ironton police initially were looking for an individual named James Wilson. Authorities subsequently contacted the man, Anderson said.
The matter will be presented to a special Lawrence County grand jury, Anderson said. The special grand jury could be held in the next two weeks, he said.
Ironton police responded to the alleged fight at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Ironton.
Anyone with information about the fight can contact Detective Joe Ross of the Ironton Police Department at 740-532-5606.