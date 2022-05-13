IRONTON — A number of events are scheduled in Ironton and Lawrence County this month culminating with the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, the nation’s longest, continuous running Memorial Day parade.
The Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District is sponsoring a clean-up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the boat docks in Ironton, South Point and Coal Grove.
Other sponsors of the event include the Ironton Tribune, Project First Impression, the Friends of Ironton, local scouts and others, according to the Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Complimentary shirts, gloves and supplies will be available for volunteers while supplies last. Some people will work from shore and others can bring kayaks, canoes and boats to the clean-up.
An Ironton crosswalk revamp event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 3rd and Center streets in Ironton. Kids, tweens, teens “and everything in betweens” are invited to paint their handprints in the crosswalk. Gloves and paint will be provided. In case of rain, it will be postponed for May 22.
Also on Sunday, the Isaac Williams Memorial car and bike show is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kenny Queen Hardware parking lot in Proctorville, Ohio. Food trucks, vendors, raffles and music are scheduled, according to a chamber of commerce newsletter.
The inaugural Memorial Day Weekend Pickleball Tournament is scheduled at the Etna Street Park. Play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, and registration is open starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Wayne National Forest will host its 2022 free kids fishing derby at the Lake Vesuvius boat ramp on Saturday, May 21. Registration is set at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be prizes for the three age groups — 4 to 6, 7 to 11 and 12 to 17.
There will be door prizes, and fishing poles, bait and tackle and lunch will be provided. Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be present, and there will be opportunities for a nature hike and the Ohio J.A.K.E.S. Take Aim BB Gun Range.
The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, in downtown Ironton.
Crowds of 20,000 to 30,000 are not uncommon for the event, which often serves as a homecoming event for Ironton and Lawrence County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.