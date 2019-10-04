RIO GRANDE, Ohio — State Rep. Ryan Smith, R-Bidwell, last week announced his resignation from the Ohio state Legislature to take over as president of Rio Grande University and Rio Grande Community College.
Smith, 46, gave up his 93rd District seat in the Legislature effective Sept. 26. The district includes Jackson and Gallia counties, the eastern half of Lawrence County and a part of Vinton County. He was term limited and couldn’t seek another term in the Ohio House.
“It’s a chance for me to continue to make a difference for the region,” Smith said of his new opportunity. “I’ve always had a passion for education.”
Smith, a former member of the Gallipolis Board of Education, is a financial adviser at the Hilliard Lyons office in Gallipolis. Smith said he also lives only five miles from the university campus.
“First, I want to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Ohio’s 93rd House District for the distinct privilege of being able to serve as their state representative during the past seven years,” Smith said. “This opportunity has been the greatest professional experience of my life, and I am incredibly proud of the work my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish to improve the lives of those in need and to give a voice to those who oftentimes feel voiceless.
“I have often said education is the pathway out of poverty, and I believe that sentiment is just as true today as it was when I began my career in the Legislature,” he said. “For several years now I have worked to reform state education policy as a means to address the hurdles that unduly burden students living in Ohio’s urban and rural communities.
“Now I believe it is time for me to take on the challenge of bringing about meaningful educational reform on a more local, community-based level,” Smith said.
Smith has signed a five-year contract to serve as president of Rio Grande University and Rio Grande Community College at an annual salary of $200,000 to $220,000, according to Jack Finch, a Chesapeake resident who serves on the university and community college board of trustees.
The university and community college have been without a president since Michelle Johnston left more than a year ago. Catherine Clark has served as interim president at Rio Grande, Finch said.
Smith will take over at Rio Grande on Oct. 14, Finch said.
“He’s a good fit for the university and the community college,” Finch said. “He’s lived here all his live. He has a background in finance. We’re very pleased to have him. He’s a people person and a tireless worker.”
A screening panel will review candidates wanting to take over the remainder of Smith’s 93rd District seat. The filing deadline for the March 17 primary next year is this Dec. 18.
“We appreciate Rep. Smith’s service in the people’s house,” Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, said in a prepared release. “He has been a strong advocate for lifelong education for Ohio’s Appalachian region, and I believe he has the experience to excel in his new role.”
Householder selected State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and State Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, to serve on the screening committee.
Interviews for a successor to Smith will be held Monday, Oct. 7, according to a news release.