IRONTON — Surveys are being sent to some South Ironton residents that could help secure community development block grant funds for a $4 million waterline project, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The agency already has secured about $1 million in state and federal funds to replace a waterline between Lorain Street to Coal Grove, Kline said.
“We are seeking grants and other funding for the rest of the project, which would extend the line up to Center Street,” Kline said Tuesday.
The city is planning to make infrastructure improvements, but as part of the projects the city needs to complete an income survey in South Ironton, Kline said.
The city needs to complete some 400 surveys and already has secured about 200 of them, Kline said. The rest of the surveys have to be completed by Sept. 15.
“We want to make sure people know it is legit and not a scam,” Kline said. More surveys are being mailed out this week, and more could be mailed later, he said.
The surveys won’t include the names of the individuals completing them and will remain confidential, he said.
“If you are randomly selected to receive an income survey in the mail, please complete and return it so that the city can proceed with project planning,” according to a news release. The information will be forwarded to the program administrator and not the city, according to the release.
Kline said applications are being filed for $2 million in federal Economic Development Agency Funds and about $750,000 in block grant funds. The survey is needed for the block grant application, Kline said.
The project calls for about 2.5 miles of waterline to be replaced and for the street work that would be needed for it, Kline said.
Preliminary design work already has been completed on the project, he said.
