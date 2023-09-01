The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Colton Tomblin is only 9 years old, but he will be on the bright lights of Times Square later this month.

Colton, who has Down syndrome, was selected to be on the JumboTron at Times Square during the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

