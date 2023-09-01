SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Colton Tomblin is only 9 years old, but he will be on the bright lights of Times Square later this month.
Colton, who has Down syndrome, was selected to be on the JumboTron at Times Square during the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.
Colton’s photo was selected out of more than 2,400 individuals, according to his mother, Tara.
“We’re very excited about it,” Tara Tomblin said earlier this week. “We’re proud. We’ll be watching it live. We do a lot for Down syndrome awareness.”
The Tomblins have submitted his picture for three years before it was selected this year, she said.
Colton, who is currently a student at Rock Hill Elementary School, will be seen on the Jumbotron between 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, according to a release from the National Down Syndrome Society.
The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way, according to the release.
His photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor, according to the release. The presentation will also be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk® at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. NDSS created the Buddy Walk to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national initiatives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, roughly 150 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit https://ndss.org/national-buddy-walk-program.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.