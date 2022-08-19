The Symmes Creek Restoration Committee’s annual Canoe Caper prepares to launch in this file photo. South Point has been chosen as a community partner in the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, which aims to help rural towns identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies.
South Point has been chosen as a community partner in the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, which aims to help rural towns identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies. The Lawrence County Convention and Visitor's Bureau hopes to get the Wayne National Forest's Ironton Ranger District involved in the program. The Wayne National Forest's Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is pictured.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Lawrence County — specifically, South Point — is one of 25 communities nationwide to participate in a program to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies, according to Marty Conley, director of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Officially dubbed the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, federal partners in the Biden Administration include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Agriculture, the Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission, according to a news release.
“It’s not a grant, it’s an assistance program to seek funds for outdoor recreation economy,” Conley said. “Hopefully, it will show us how to use outdoor recreation to improve our economy.
“It’s a lengthy process,” Conley said. “It will take a couple of months to get set up. It likely will get started next spring.”
The program will tour the county to look at outdoor recreational opportunities including the Wayne National Forest Service, the Ohio River, canoe and kayak groups, trail systems and boat docks, Conley said.
“The timing is really good for this,” he said. “We’re really excited about it. We applied for an EDA grant and didn’t get it, and the ARC saw it and called us about it,” he said.
“Outdoor recreation activities can bring new investment to local economies, encourage people to revitalize existing downtowns and conserve natural resources and lead to improved quality of life for residents and visitors,” said Vicki Arroyo, associate administrator for policy for the EPA. “This assistance will help rural areas explore ways that outdoor recreation can strengthen their communities, create jobs and boost access to the outdoors for everyone.”
The Lawrence County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hopes to get the Wayne National Forest’s Ironton Ranger District involved with the program, Conley said. South Point’s proximity to the forest made it an ideal candidate for the program.
“The economic impact of outdoor recreation near our national forests and grasslands is vital to support health and prosperity in rural America,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “Efforts to reinvigorate main streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program is an important step to help communities realize all the benefits that adjacent national forests and grasslands make possible.”
As part of the program, a federal planning team will work with Lawrence County to set up a two-day facilitated community workshop, according to the release.
