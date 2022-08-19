The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Lawrence County — specifically, South Point — is one of 25 communities nationwide to participate in a program to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies, according to Marty Conley, director of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Officially dubbed the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, federal partners in the Biden Administration include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Agriculture, the Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission, according to a news release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.