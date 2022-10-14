Dr. Hal Jeter of South Point was installed as vice president of the Ohio Dental Association on Sept. 16 during the ODA’s House of Delegates meeting.
In his role as vice president, Jeter will serve on the ODA’s Executive Committee overseeing the management of the association throughout the next year.
Jeter is a general dentist in practice in South Point. He earned his bachelor’s of science degree from Marshall University and his doctor of dental surgery degree from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry.
He is a past president of the Southern Ohio Dental Society, past chair of the ODA Council on Access to Care and Public Service, past member of the ODA Council on Membership Services and current member of the ODA Council on Dental Care Programs and Dental Practice. He is the president-elect and fellow of the Ohio Academy of General Dentistry and is a fellow of the International College of Dentists, American College of Dentists, Pierre Fauchard Academy and American Association of Hospital Dentists. Jeter is the recipient of the 2019 ODA Leadership Pin award for his outstanding leadership at the ODA.
The Ohio Dental Association represents more than 5,000 member dentists, nearly 70% of the state’s licensed dentists. ODA member dentists provide more than $40 million in donated care and services annually, and they are bound by the highest ethical standards and have access to superior ongoing education, training and resources, according to a news release from the association.
