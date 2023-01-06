SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The village of South Point has spent more than $4 million over the past two years to replace its oldest and most breakage-prone water lines, and there are plans to do more, according to South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
The village has borrowed money on the first two phases of a waterline improvement project, Gaskin said. South Point has taken out 30-year loans to make the improvements and currently is working on phase III of the project, he said.
“We are in the planning stages for phase III,” Gaskin said. “We don’t believe we will have to increase rates currently, but rates will go up eventually.”
The village currently has some 1,200 water customers and charges a set rate of $26 per month for water service, Gaskin said.
The upcoming phase of the project to replace aging waterline will cost an estimated $2 to $2.5 million, he said. “We had 14 waterline breaks in 2021, and less than half of that in 2022,” he said
The village also is in line to receive more than $86,000 to replace approximately 11,000 linear feet of waterline and provide loop connections improving the hydraulic efficiency of the village distribution system and reduce water loss, according to a release from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Gaskin said Wednesday that $86,000 from the state can be used as a no-interest loan to do design work for the proposed phase III.
The money was among $19.4 million in financing from the state EPA to improve wastewater and drinking infrastructure, according to a news release.
South Point also has been promised other state grants, Gaskin said earlier this week.
The village has been awarded $800,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation to install sidewalks in South Point. The project will allow students to be able to walk on new sidewalks from the elementary school to the library, Gaskin said.
“We hope to get the project started in late 2023,” Gaskin said. South Point also could be in line for another $200,000 for the sidewalk project, he said.
The village also has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to repair Tiffany Lane, a two-block road near South Point High School, Gaskin said. The village also will get a $328,000, no-interest loan to complete the project, he said.
“We hope to start on that this spring and to have the project finished this year,” he said. “The road is in horrible shape.”
South Point also has been awarded $45,000 in a grant to install Marcs radios in South Point Volunteer Fire Department vehicles, Gaskin said.
“It will allow us to connect to all first responders,” Gaskin said. “We were just notified of the grant last week. We hope to get the new radios online early this year.”
