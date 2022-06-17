IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a shooting call last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Earlis Ray Gill, 68, of Township Road 276N, South Point, on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, using weapons while intoxicated and resisting arrest/brandishing a deadly weapon. Deputies had to deploy tasers and pepper spray and secured several weapons before transporting him to the Lawrence County Jail.
BURGLARY: A 39-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone used a ladder to gain entry to his house and stole an amp, a home theatre receiver, batteries, a chainsaw, a pressure washer, tools, a compound bow and several air compressors. The items were valued at $4,113.99.
BURGLARY: A 58-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone broke into his house and stole some binoculars, two fishing poles, a duck call and some figurines. The items were valued at $720.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 47-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that her husband took $10,000 in cash from a safe and pushed her out of a vehicle, hurting her ribs. She subsequently was treated for three broken ribs.
THEFT: A 46-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that someone stole an infusion pump, a purse and $30 in cash from two vehicles in the Pedro area.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 25-year-old South Point area woman and a 33-year-old South Point area man on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct and transported them to jail.
