IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cody Allen McNeely, 27, of County Road 56, South Point, on charges of assault on a peace officer, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest causing physical harm to law enforcement and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Lisa M. Moore, 43, of County Road 107, Proctorville, last week on a charge of burglary following an investigation and transported her to the Lawrence County Jail.
BURGLARY: A South Point area man reported last week that someone stole two iPhones, an iPad and his wife’s purse containing a debit card. The items were valued at $2,901.
THEFT: A 40-year-old East Lynn, West Virginia, woman was arrested last week on misdemeanor charges of theft and criminal trespass from Walmart in Fayette Township and transported to jail.
THEFT: A 71-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone took $4,500 from a credit card.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 49-year-old Patriot, Ohio, woman reported last week that someone stole a firearm valued at $520 from her vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 58-year-old Franklin Furnace, Ohio, woman reported last week that someone stole a 2004 Jeep valued at $1,500.
