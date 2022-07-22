IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Christopher W. Bryan, 32, of Township Road 1186, South Point, on charges of possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm) and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan D. Boyd on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest and a felony charge of intimidation and transported him to jail after he kicked in the back door of a residence and threatened a woman.
MENACING BY STALKING: Responding to a call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 24-year-old South Point area man on a charge of menacing by stalking and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 25-year-old Chesapeake area man on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a well-being call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 28-year-old Ironton area woman and a 45-year-old Ironton area woman on charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.
ASSAULT: Responding to a fight at the Lawrence County Fair earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 45-year-old Proctorville man on a misdemeanor charge of assault and transported him to jail.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: While on patrol, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old South Point area woman on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs and on an outstanding warrant and transported her to jail.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy cited into municipal court a 41-year-old Huntington man on a charge of possession of drugs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.