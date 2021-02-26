The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
KIDNAPPING: A 22-year-old woman told authorities she was kidnapped and held until she was able to contact authorities earlier this month. A sheriff’s deputy arrested Joseph R. Sherman, 23, of Township Road 1186, South Point, on charges of kidnapping, disrupting service and domestic violence and transported him to jail.
ESCAPE: An Ironton man is wanted on charges of escape and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, including a Hanging Rock police cruiser and another vehicle.
RAPE: A 16-year-old Kentucky girl said she was held by two people and raped in a home in Hanging Rock before she was released in Greenup County.
ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER: An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail was charged with harassment with bodily substance and assault on a peace officer following an altercation in which he is charged with head-butting a corrections officer.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A Proctorville woman reported someone stole a revolver, a cell phone, a pressure washer and a car stereo.