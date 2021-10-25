IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, area man was sentenced earlier this week to five months in prison after he admitted violating terms of his community control sanctions.
Matthew Hawthorne, 28, of Township Road 1408, was sentenced in the case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Michael Evans, 34, of the 300 block of Iowa Street, Westwood, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
In other cases:
Michael Arrowood, 33, of Paintsville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to drug possession. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery.
Chester E. Stamper, of Ashtabula Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond, ordered to get treatment and wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Steven Wirzfeld, 22, of the 1300 block of Price Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to drug possession. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Jennifer Jenkins, of the 2100 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of meth and failure to appear. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment and wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
