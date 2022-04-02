IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, area man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to failure to appear and for violating community control sanctions.
Jerry L. Mays, 53, of County Road 1, South Point, entered the pleas Wednesday before Judge Andy Ballard. Mays still faces other felony drug charges.
In an unrelated case, Shawn L. Crabtree, 46, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison for aggravated trafficking in drugs. Crabtree was convicted on the drug charge in a trial earlier this year.
He could be eligible for early release from prison after serving months to a program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. The judge also ordered $946 Crabtree had in his possession when arrested to be forfeited.
In other cases:
Travis L. Bloomfield, 34, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center (Lawrence County Jail.)
Shannon L. Clark, 36, of County Road 14, Waterloo, pleaded guilty to felony theft. A presentencing investigation was ordered, and final sentencing was set for April 13.
A 2016 felony charge against Elizabeth Long, 44, of North High Street, Huntington, was dismissed.
Zachary D. Corn, 29, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, disrupting public service and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence. Bond was set at $5,000.
Keenan B. Rowe, 22, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public service, domestic violence and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
