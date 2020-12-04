SOUTH POINT — South Point is receiving $100,000 from the Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements.
South Point will use its funding to design the replacement of water lines to reduce breaks and water loss, and to meet the demands of the growing water distribution system, according to a news release from the Ohio EPA.
The funding is part of a total of $18.1 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding that is being allocated to communities in Southeast Ohio by the Ohio EPA/ The loans were approved between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2020.
The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities more than $10.9 million.
Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $122.9 million in loans during the third quarter of 2020, including $11.4 million in principal forgiveness.
Combined, Ohio communities will save more than $28 million when compared to market-rate loans.
The projects are improving Ohio’s surface water quality and the reliability and quality of Ohio drinking water systems. This funding includes assistance to local health districts to help low-income property owners repair or replace failing household sewage treatment systems.
Thus far for 2020, Ohio EPA has awarded assistance for home septic treatment to 75 counties and communities throughout the state.
More information is available at epa.ohio.gov/defa/EnvironmentalandFinancialAssistance.aspx.