The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
THEFT: A South Point area man reported last week that someone stole a Polaris Razor valued at $12,000 from his barn.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Koty J. Meade, 24, of County Road 1, South Point, on charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 28-year-old Chesapeake man and a 24-year-old Huntington woman on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence for fighting and transported them to jail.
CHILD NEGLECT: A 26-year-old South Point area woman was cited into court by a sheriff’s deputy on a misdemeanor charge of child neglect for leaving a three-year-old child in the car while she went shopping in Walmart.
THEFT: A Proctorville area woman reported last week that someone stole a lawn mower valued at $3,800 from her front yard.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 34-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that someone stole a firearm valued at $369.99 from an unlocked vehicle.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 32-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole a firearm from his vehicle.