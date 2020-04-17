SOUTH POINT — South Point Schools students were treated to a hot meal on Good Friday.

While school staff had been working through the school closures to provide meals for the students, they wanted to do a little more ahead of the Easter holiday.

“The staff just wanted to give the kids something special on the last day before Easter instead of the typical grab-and-go bag lunch,” said Superintendent Mark Christian. “We have the most thoughtful and caring staff around. I’m proud of them all coming out to prepare and serve these lunches. We served 276 lunches today at eight locations,” he said Friday.

Lunch included chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries, a dinner roll, chocolate cookie and a juice box. There was also a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bar and milk for breakfast on Saturday morning.

