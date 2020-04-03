SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The South Point Local School District plans to increase the number of take-home lunches for students to between 230 and 240 on Monday, said Superintendent Mark Christian.
Friday, April 2, marks the third week of take-home work that teachers have been providing students after Gov. Mike DeWine closed Ohio schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to continue the feeding program,” Christian said Thursday. The school this week provided some 200 lunches that include a breakfast item at South Point Elementary and Burlington Elementary schools. The lunches can be picked up on a drive-through basis from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The district also has a school bus to provide lunches at several satellite locations from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Christian said. The school system is increasing the number of lunches teachers are preparing by 30 to 40 starting Monday to students at one of the satellite locations --Country Hearth motel — he said.
“We provide two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays and one on Friday,” Christian said.
Cross Community Church and Michael’s Grace Place is providing food for the students to last through the weekends, he said. Those lunch bags are distributed on Friday.
“Today, we provided a hot lunch for one of the meals,” Christian said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was on hand this week to help with the food distribution provided by teachers, he said.
Casa Grande Restaurant also provided a number of juice boxes that were added to the milk and food the school system is providing, he said.
On Monday, teachers will begin distributing three weeks worth of homework for the next three weeks, Christian said. It is the second time the school system was handing out three weeks’ worth of work for students. Unless things change, the district is likely to do another three weeks’ worth of homework that should last through the end of the school year, he said.
The school district is looking at adding spring break to the end of that school work to get students through the end of the year. The district had planned to have the last day of school be on May 22, he said.
The three weeks worth of homework can be picked up at South Point High School, South Point Middle School, Burlington Elementary and South Point Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and from 5 to 7 p.m., Christian said. Students should drop off the work they’ve done the past three works on Monday, he said.
The school system has postponed prom and graduation for now, Christian said. “We’re looking at ways to have graduation,” Christian said. “We could do it online or by drive through. We also could do it in the summer. No final decision has been made.”
South Point High School and middle school students have Chrome Books and work has been assigned online, he said. “We’re doing a lot of distance learning. Teachers also have been making calls to students and parents” to check on school work, he said.
Teachers are being given hand sanitizer, masks and gloves, Christian said.
DeWine initially closed Ohio schools for three weeks and later extended the closure through May 1, Christian said, There is no state testing, but South Point students will be given report cards at the end of the year, he said.
Other local districts are making similar arrangements for school work and lunch programs, Christian said.