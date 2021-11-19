SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The village of South Point is in the midst of more than $5 million worth of improvement projects in 2021 and 2022, according to Mayor Jeff Gaskin.
The village currently is replacing a number of old waterlines as part of a $918,00) waterline improvement project to replace some 70-year-old waterlines. The project started in June and should be finished by the end of the year, Gaskin said.
“For a village our size, we have a lot going gone,” Gaskin said.
Early next year, work is scheduled to begin on Phase 2 of the waterline improvement project. Bids are to be open next week on a project that could cost $1.8 to $1.9 million, according to the mayor.
South Point also has received an $860,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The project calls for building sidewalks near South Point Elementary to the South Point branch of the Briggs-Lawrence County Library and village hall.
“We have a number of kids who walk to school,” said South Point Superintendent Mark Christian. “We also have a number of residents who walk in the area.”
The new sidewalks will allow students to take field trips to the library, Christian said.
South Point also has received, with the help of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, a $400,000 grant for paving along Commerce Avenue in The Point, an industrial park being developed by the economic development arm of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
South Point also has received $300,000 to make improvements to the roundabout connecting U.S. 52 and Solida Road. The project is underway and should be completed early next year. The work is being done to allow larger trucks to exit the industrial park.
The village also is in line to spend some $800,000 next year for paving. The village will borrow the money for the street paving project and pay it back through revenues South Point gets from the $10 license plate fees, Gaskin said.
While much of the work is paid for through grants, the waterline improvements are paid for with village funds. South Point increased water and sewer fees by $2 per month to help pay for the projects.
The village also received a $250,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for utility improvements, Gaskin said.
Another project calls for $400,000 worth of improvements to the sewer plant electrical system. That work is scheduled to start early next year.
“We will continue to pursue grant money,” Gaskin said. “We also hope to get funds from the federal infrastructure program for additional improvements.”