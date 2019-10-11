PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Alzheimer’s Association is reaching out to area heath care professionals, family caregivers and the general community in Southeastern Ohio with a major education event in November.
With the theme “Inclusion and Innovation in Dementia Care Practice,” the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati will host its Southeastern Ohio Dementia Education Conference at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center in West Portsmouth on Friday, Nov. 8.
The conference, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature a variety of workshops and speakers, including Dr. Robert Keyes, co-director of The Christ Hospital & Aging Center in Cincinnati and Dr. Julie Suhr, neuropsychologist, professor and director of Clinical Training at Ohio University.
“This conference is a unique opportunity for professionals, caregivers and the entire community to learn about the importance of dementia inclusiveness and how to implement dementia inclusiveness in their communities. Dementia inclusiveness can make such a huge difference in the lives of the affected individual and their caregiver,” Melissa Dever, LSW, Southeastern Ohio Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, said in a news release. “Attendees will learn from those who have successfully implemented dementia inclusive practice within inpatient hospice units, hospitals, physician offices, libraries and museums, to name a few.”
The registration fee of $40 includes lunch and continuing education units for professionals. Registration to the conference is free for family caregivers (there is a $20 charge for lunch). You can register for the conference online at https://bit.ly/2n0E78P.
Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center is located at 4404B State Route 125, West Portsmouth, Ohio.
For more information, contact Dever at 740-578-4382 or mdever@alz.org.