IRONTON — The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association (SOARA) members will participate in a special event to celebrate the rich history of the Vesuvius Iron Furnace.
It is one of a few remaining iron furnaces in Lawrence County, Ohio. The furnace was built in 1883 and was the first hot blast furnace in the region. The iron furnace closed in 1906. Today, stone walls remain of the old furnace, which is now on the National Register of Historical Places.
The event will take place — rain or shine — from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
There will be information available concerning the iron furnace as well as ham radio. The location of the Vesuvius Iron Furnace and this special event is across from the Lake Vesuvius spillway. There will be signs to direct you the ham radio special event shelter.
During the even, SOARA members will communicate with other amateurs from across the world using the club’s FCC call sign, W8SOE. This a great event and opportunity to learn about the Vesuvius Iron Furnace and ham radio.
“The special event station will mimic emergency conditions which would be used when there is a total communications failure of commercial power, telephone, commercial radio, television, cell phone, and web access,” SOARA Vice President Eddie Jenkins said in a news release. “Ham radio provides critical lifesaving communications.”
ARES Assistant Emergency Coordinator James Rowe said, “This a fun event that is open to the public and encourages everyone who is interested in amateur radio to come out and experience and see firsthand what happens during a communications emergency. You will be allowed to talk on the radios under the direct supervision of an FCC licensed amateur. Brochures and handouts will be available about amateur radio. This is a free event.”
Directions: From U.S. Route 52/State Route 93 Exit in Ironton, take Ohio 93 North 5.9 miles and turn right on County Road 29 (Ellisonville — Paddle Creek Road). Follow CR 29 for 0.9 mile, then turn right at a Y and cross the bridge. The iron furnace will be on your right and the shelter is in a clearing just above the furnace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.