IRONTON — A special judge and a special prosecutor were appointed to handle the proceedings of a case against Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit, who was arrested earlier this month on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Ohio Supreme Court appointed Jerome Capanzaro to handle the case after Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo recused himself. The city provides half the cost to operate the municipal court, which covers seven townships in the western half of the county.

