IRONTON — A special judge and a special prosecutor were appointed to handle the proceedings of a case against Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit, who was arrested earlier this month on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The Ohio Supreme Court appointed Jerome Capanzaro to handle the case after Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo recused himself. The city provides half the cost to operate the municipal court, which covers seven townships in the western half of the county.
Meanwhile, John Haas, Portsmouth city attorney, was appointed to prosecute the case. Brigham Anderson had to recuse from the case last week since his firm, Anderson and Anderson, represents the city of Ironton.
Capanzaro set a pretrial hearing in the case for 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in Ironton Municipal Court.
Cramblit pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge. He is represented by Jeremy Dodgion, a Columbus lawyer.
The mayor was arrested early Saturday, Aug. 20, on the charge by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Cramblit, 31, is in his third year serving as Ironton’s mayor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.