CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — With several new Chesapeake Village Council members on board, council will hold a special meeting Monday night to deal with filling the positions of police chief and village fiscal officer.
Jacob Wells, Lisa Blake and Drew Griffin were elected last week as Chesapeake council members. Paul Hart wasn't up for election this time and retains a seat on council.
Mayor Nathan Ittig appointed Wells, Blake and Griffin to the seats early. The seats normally would be open in early January, but former Mayor Kim Oldaker and several council members resigned last month.
Ittig last week named Marvin Henson to a fifth council seat, and council members named Katie Bentley was named to the last open seat on Chesapeake Village Council. Henson was sworn in Friday, and Bentley still has to take the oath of office.
Both Ittig and Hart are scheduled to serve through December 2023.
Oldaker and council members Larry Estep, Lenny Sawyers, Allen Barrett and Beth Brown resigned more than a month ago.
During a meeting Friday, Chesapeake council members chose not to retain Steven Woodyard as police chief following a six-month probationary period. Two other Chesapeake police officers also submitted letters of resignation, leaving the village with only two active police officers.
Naming a new police chief was on the agenda of a meeting called for 6 p.m. Monday, according to Ittig.
Council also has to find a new fiscal officer after Lenny Abrams earlier submitted his resignation as fiscal officer effective Oct. 31. Ittig said he had hoped Abrams would stay on to get Chesapeake through an upcoming audit.
Filling the interim fiscal officer seat also will be on the agenda for the Monday meeting.
