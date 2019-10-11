20191006-hd-marchingband
The South Point High School Band of Gold performs as the Marshall University Marching Thunder presents the annual Tri-State Marching Championships on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Photos by Ryan Fischer/HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The South Point High School Band of Gold was named overall grand champion of Marshall University Marching Thunder’s annual Tri-State Marching Championships on Saturday, Oct. 5.

South Point, competing in Class AAAA, was followed by Dawson-Bryant, which won in Class AA. Nicholas County was named first in Class A, while Hurricane was first in Class AAA.

In total, 19 high schools performed (17 from West Virginia, and South Point and Dawson-Bryant from Ohio), as well as Marshall’s Marching Thunder performing in exhibition at the competition’s end.

