SOUTH POINT — After a hiatus of almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person Life Writing Class led by author and book editor John Patrick Grace will resume starting Tuesday, May 16, at the South Point Library, 317 Solida Road.
Classes will run for 10-straight Tuesdays, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Precautions against COVID-19 will still be taken, including social distancing and optional masking.
During the pandemic, several Life Writing classes were conducted online via Zoom, and entry into a current Zoom class is also available for a very limited number. The Zoom class is held Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
More than 70 books have been published to date by alumni of the course. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.
Recent titles are: “A Night in the Woods,” a humorous collection by Richard Hartman, of South Charleston, and “Just Around the Corner: A Memoir” by former Russell High School head football coach Ivan McGlone, a Kenova native.
Genres represented by the alumni include: novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Patrick Grace has a master’s of science in journalism from Columbia University, is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, and has authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He is also a regular weekly editorial-page columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fee for the class, whether in person or online, is $185, or $170 for returning participants. To enroll or for further information call Patrick Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
