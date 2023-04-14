PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A community event with an emphasis on agriculture and getting ready for spring is being planned for Saturday, April 22, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
HomeTown Love — Rome, a not-for-profit local group working to beautify the area and organize free events for the community, will host the Spring Fair, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will help visitors get ready for spring and the planting season.
Among vendors and participants will be Good News Llamas; Tarheelbilly Farm, which will have a honeybee and maple syrup exhibit; Silver Run Ranch Alpacas; Dickess Christmas Tree Farm; and Ellison’s Heritage Trees, which will have saplings of native trees for sale, said organizer Brandi Ross.
The Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District will show how to make rain barrels. There will be a display of vertical gardening setups to serve as inspiration for gardeners, and Ross will talk about pollinators, with an emphasis on monarch butterfly conservation.
Peppermint Farms, which raises worms such as mealworms to feed chickens and superworms for use in gardens, will participate, Ross said, along with craft vendors, local businesses and churches.
There will be food trucks next Saturday, including Daylight Donuts — Gallipolis and the Freezette. Twisted Vine Family Vineyard will be at the event as well.
“We are a dry county, but they’re going to come talk about their business,” Ross said. “It looks amazing.”
Plenty of activities for children will also be offered, such as face painting and a scavenger hunt. Children will be able to plant marigolds to take home, and there will be a story time.
Porter’s Tree Service will take part in the Spring Fair and will bring some equipment, which children may like to see, Ross said, and Rome EMS will have a presence as well.
Making it a true community event, Fairland Schools will have student-athletes and members of school clubs at the Spring Fair.
Ross said HomeTown Love — Rome has a Facebook page with over 1,000 followers so far. An event page for the Spring Fair features more information on vendors, food and events for the day. Interested residents can find the group online to keep track of what’s going on.
