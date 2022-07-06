IRONTON — St. Mary’s ER Ironton and Family Medical Centers will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the St. Mary’s Medical Center campus in Ironton with a community event Friday, July 8, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Officials said the event at the campus at 1408 Campbell Drive will include free hot dogs, soup beans and ice cream treats while supplies last. Entertainment will feature kids’ activities and live music from Cole Gannon beginning at 6 p.m. and Souls of the Wounded beginning at 7:30 p.m.
As part of a ceremony, the memorial fountain on campus will be dedicated at 7 p.m. During the dedication, Keith Molihan, former Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization executive director, and Dave Milam, construction manager on the Ironton project, will be remembered.
“We are pleased to offer this event and celebrate our first 10 years of our campus dedicated to meeting the health care needs of the Ironton community,” said Angie Swearingen, chief operation officer at St. Mary’s Medical Center. “It has truly been a privilege to serve the wonderful people of this area, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality emergency services, primary care and specialty care in Ironton.”
Family Medical Centers, which is the health care extension of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, offers primary care, pediatrics, dentistry and behavioral health services at the Ironton campus.
“Opening the Ironton medical campus was a landmark day for Lawrence County,” said D.R. Gossett, executive director, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. “We are proud to be able to offer the highest quality health care services to our community right here in their backyard.”
The Ironton campus houses St. Mary’s ER Ironton, Family Medical Centers-Ironton Healthcare Campus, St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton and St. Mary’s Specialty Physicians. It held its official ribbon cutting July 8, 2012, and opened its doors to the public the following day.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.