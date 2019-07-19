The Lawrence Herald
IRONTON - A local church wants to help area students start the new school year feeling both prepared and supported to achieve success.
"It's hard for many of us to imagine that receiving a gift of school supplies and a backpack can bring happiness and smiles to children. Many of our area children begin the school year without basic supplies or a backpack," Jackie Null said in a news release. "That's what Tools 4 School is all about: Giving encouragement to children by providing those items needed for a successful school year."
On Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 10 a.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, at 6th and Center streets in Ironton, will host its 15th annual Tools 4 School event.
"Since 2005, we have provided approximately 25,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for children, prekindergarten through 12th grade," Null said.
Anyone who wants to help fulfill these students' needs is encouraged to consider a monetary donation to this project, or donate backpacks or supplies, or assist with packing and distributing backpacks.
For more information about Tools 4 School, or to learn how you can help, call St. Paul Lutheran Church at 740-532-4727 or Email: office.splc1903@swohio.twcbc.com.
The following supplies are placed in each backpack by grades:
Pre-K
- Coloring book
- Fat pencil
- Crayons (24 Pack)
- Story book
Grades K-1
- No. 2 Pencils (5)
- Glue sticks (2) (no bottled glue)
- Big eraser
- Crayons (24 Pack)
- Blunt scissors
- Pencil box
Grades 2-5
- Notebook paper (wide-ruled)
- Spiral notebooks (wide-ruled) (1)
- No. 2 Pencils (5)
- Crayons (24 Pack)
- Scissors (pointed)
- Folders with Pockets (2)
- Highlighters (2)
- Glue sticks (2) (no bottled glue)
- Dry erase markers (2)
- Pencil-top eraser (5)
Grades 6-8
- Notebook paper (wide-ruled)
- No. 2 Pencils (5)
- Pens (3)
- Spiral notebooks (wide-ruled) (5)
- 1-inch, 3-ring binder (2)
- Colored pencils
- Pencil-top erasers (5)
- Highlighters (2)
- Folders with pockets (5)
- Pencil sharpener
Grades 9-12
- Notebook paper (college-ruled)
- No. 2 pencils (5)
- Pens (3)
- Spiral notebooks (college-ruled) (5)
- 1-inch, 3-ring binder (1)
- Highlighters (2)
- Folders with pockets (5)
- Pencil-top erasers (5)
- Composition notebook