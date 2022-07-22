ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A landslide repair project on Ohio 378 in Lawrence County scheduled to start Aug. 1 is being paid for by state funds, according to a news release.
It is one of several Ohio Department of Transportation projects to address landslides and rockslides in Appalachian counties, according to the release.
Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine and Jack Marchbanks, state transportation director, allocated $35 million in federal funds to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio to prevent them from worsening and becoming a safety issue.
“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads,” DeWine said. “By fixing these slips now instead of waiting for them to get worse, Ohio drivers and emergency personnel will face fewer road closures and detours in the future. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal.”
The project on Ohio 378 is between Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek and Millville Road, according to the release.
Work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The road will be closed some 90 days while repairs are make, according to the release.
The project is expected to be completed this fall, according to the release.
While the section of road is closed, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 217 and Ohio 141.
“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them, Marchbanks said.
Project funds come from some $333.4 million the state received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.