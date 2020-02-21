COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, has co-sponsored a bill in the state legislature that would cut red tape for farmers by eliminating the Current Agricultural Use Value program’s annual application process.
He co-sponsored the bill with State Rep. Gary Scherer, R-Circleville. The bill concerns agricultural values for farmers with more than 10 acres of land in production.
The current program allows commercial agriculture farmers to value their farm land according to its current use rather than at its “highest and best” potential use, according to a news release. By allowing farmers to have their land value be set below the true market value, their tax bills are significantly lower, according to the release.
“The Current Agricultural Use Value program is an excellent way to help farmers manage their property taxes,” Stephens said. “However, its administration process needs to change.”
There currently are some 400,000 parcels in Ohio eligible for the program, according to the release.
The proposed bill, House Bill 485, would streamline the current process, he said.
“It would automatically renew the process, eliminating another level of red tape,” Stephens said.
“As a CPA and also a farmland owner, I see the risk of landowners of losing their Current Agricultural Use Value status for a minor lapse in registration,” Scherer said. “This bill is common-sense legislation to alleviate this problem.”
“As a former (Lawrence) county auditor and part-time farmer, I saw first-hand the rigmarole it was for farmers to have to jump through hoops for the government,” Stephens said. “It is my hope to cut red tape for farmers and eliminate an unfunded mandate to local government through this bill.”
Thousands of Ohio farmers currently are receiving their annual application for Current Agricultural Use Value in the mail, according to the release. If the farmer does not return the application, they will lose out on tax benefits, leading to higher tax bills.