COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, was named vice chair of the state and local government committee in the Ohio House.
Stephens, who was sworn in as the 93rd district state representative earlier this month, also was appointed to the economic and workforce development committee, the primary and secondary education committee and ways and means committee in the Ohio House.
After getting that appointment some two weeks ago, Stephens has been visiting constituents in Gallia and Jackson counties.
He also represents the eastern part of Lawrence County and a section of Vinton County.
“It’s been exciting,” Stephens said. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s fast-paced, but I like it. I’ve met a lot of new people. I’m listening to issues in Gallia and Jackson counties. Southern Ohio is different, so I hope to be a voice for them. I want to communicate their needs to the people in Columbus.”
Stephens spent nearly 20 years as a Lawrence County commissioner and Lawrence County auditor prior to getting the appointment to replace Ryan Smith, who resigned to take over as president of Rio Grande University and Rio Grande Community College.
“My background is in local government,” Stephens said. “I can contribute there.”
Stephens was appointed to the committees by Speaker of the House Larry Householder.
“I am looking forward to working on each committee and with my colleagues to improve the lives of Ohioans,” Stephens said.
Stephens is continuing to serve as chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party executive committee.
The county central committee appointed Paul David Knipp earlier this week to serve as county auditor replacing Stephens.