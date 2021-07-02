COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, announced Thursday that his sponsored legislation under House Bill 201 was signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The legislation prevents local governments from limiting the use of natural gas and propane. Stephens attended the signing ceremony.
“Here in Ohio, we want to promote a fair market for all Ohioans, consumers, to have energy options that work best for them — this legislation helps make that a reality,” Stephens said in a news release sent from his office. “With this bill, I’m ensuring my constituents, all Ohioans and businesses have accessibility within their communities to the abundance of natural gas that our great state has preserved.”
Stephens also said HB 201 helps safeguard the economy throughout Ohio and allows those individuals who currently have natural gas to be able to maintain that service now and into the future. Additionally, the legislation supports propane access throughout the state.
Stephens said he believes every local community in Ohio should welcome the economic and environmental benefits that natural gas and propane provides for their citizens and businesses.
The legislation had more than 50 co-sponsors in both the House and Senate.
The new law will take effect in 90 days.