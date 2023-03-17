IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A resident of County Road 103 reported last week that someone stole tools and canned food from his kitchen along with $450 in cash.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A resident of County Road 103 reported last week that someone stole tools and canned food from his kitchen along with $450 in cash.
CHILDREN REMOVED: Two children, aged 2 and 3, were removed last week from a home at Lawrence Commons in South Point by members of the county’s Child Protection Services following a complaint of feces being found on the floor and walls of the children’s bedroom.
VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN: A resident of County Road 21 reported last week that someone stole a 2016 GMC Terrain from her property.
VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN: A resident of Township Road 1186 reported last week that someone stole a 2010 Sonata from her residence.
KNIFE RECOVERED: A knife was recovered last week from a student at South Point High School.
WOMAN SCAMMED: A Chesapeake area woman reported that she was scammed out of $2,300 when she tried to buy a dog from a person in Massachusetts.
GUN STOLEN: A resident of Township Road 1438 in the South Point area reported last week that his .38-caliber handgun was stolen.
GUN STOLEN: A resident of Daisy Drive reported earlier this week that someone stole a loaded Glock 19 and a separate 15-round magazine from his vehicle.
THEFT: A woman reported someone broke into a storage unit at Morris’s Storage and stole a leather hat valued at $800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.