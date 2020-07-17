The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A 23-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this month that someone kicked in the door to her residence. She also reported that her 2020 Honda had been stolen. Authorities in Huntington reported the vehicle had been found and was used in a shooting.
FIREARM IN A MOTOR VEHICLE: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kalen E. Smith, 20, of Louisa, Kentucky, on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Smith was transported to jail.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 20-year-old Ironton woman reported last week that someone stole a 2001 Chevrolet van valued at $3,000.
THEFT: A 50-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week she paid someone $12,500 to move a trailer back in May. She said the trailer hasn’t been moved and the alleged suspect hasn’t returned her money.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 71-year-old Ironton man reported earlier this month that someone stole his boat and trailer from his property.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An Ironton area woman reported earlier this month that her mother had been drinking and hit her in the face and kicked her in the head. The suspect left before authorities arrived.
THEFT: A Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole a motor valued at $2,500 that was going to be put in a vehicle.