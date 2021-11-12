IRONTON — String Therapy, a progressive bluegrass band from Lancaster, Ohio — who also play a little rock and roll — will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Ironton High School auditorium as part of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2021-2022 Concert Series.
The band consists of Brandon Shuping, mandolin; Dave Bond, guitar and vocals; Bob Kelley, resophonic guitar and vocals; and Josh Click, bass and vocals. Bond and Click are both Ironton natives.
Tickets may be purchased at the door. Admission is $15, a season ticket is $50, and students are admitted free. Per Ironton High School policy, masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be followed.
String Therapy was formed in 2001 and is primarily a bluegrass band, but also plays an occasional rock song, such as a Beatles or an Allman Brothers Band tune. The band plays both original and cover tunes.
“Our heroes are Tony Rice, Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas, Bela Fleck, New Grass Revival,” resophonic guitar player Bob Kelley said in a news release. “That’s how we met, just playing that type of music.”
According to Kelley, there are several factors that make a good bluegrass band.
“It’s definitely the drive and the timing that separates bluegrass from anything,” he said. “You’ve got to have good timing or it just falls apart because there is no drummer. The mandolin holds the backbeat, or the downbeat, opposite the bass. And if the rhythm section isn’t locked in, it all just kind of falls apart. It’s as brutally honest of music as you can get.”
String Therapy is involved with Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, which is a charity for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The band plays at a benefit festival in Columbus each July for the event. String Therapy formed when Kelley and Bond met during one of the early years of the charity.
