IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports
INDUCING PANIC: Authorities at Fairland High School reported last week that there was a student who reportedly brought a gun to school. A student was given a 10-day suspension and could be expelled.
RAPE: The parents of a 9-year-old girl reported that their daughter has been the victim of sexual abuse when she spent the night with some relatives earlier this year.
THEFT: An 85-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week someone took a box from his home containing several deeds and coins valued at $5,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 55-year-old Proctorville area woman on charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported her to jail.
ATV STOLEN: A representative of Tractor Supply reported last week that someone cut a chain and stole an ATV valued at $1,600 in Fayette Township.
THEFT: A 64-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that somebody stole a 20-foot trailer containing lumber and tools. The items were valued at $1,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old Ironton area girl on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and took her into custody.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 53-year-old South Point area woman on a charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.