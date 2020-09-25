ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Xander Byrd, a 10-year-old fifth-grader at Fairland West Elementary School, was the winner of the Fairland East Playground Fund’s T-shirt design competition.
The contest took place this summer and helped get students excited about and engaged with the playground project. Xander’s winning entry received 269 votes in the online contest, far outpacing the other 13 contestants. His design was printed on a T-shirt that is being sold as a fundraiser for the playground. Xander received a free shirt for his winning entry.
“We are so proud of Xander’s work and proud to wear these shirts to promote our cause,” said Allison Ferguson, president of the playground fund. “Because our playground is based on a student-centered design, we felt strongly that we should have a student design the T-shirt for our fundraiser. His design is so reflective of what we want the playground to be. We want it to be safe, inclusive and fun for everyone. We also want to thank all of the participants and everyone who took the time to vote. We had some really fantastic designs. We’re so proud of our youngest Dragons and our community coming together to support this project. We have a long road to go, but we’ve had tremendous support so far.”
Byrd, who said winning the contest surprised him, likes to draw and only recently began to get more serious about it. He said he draws almost every day and was happy for the chance to draw something to help with the new playground.
“I really have been drawing a lot this summer,” he said. “I draw a lot of things, but my favorite is Minecraft stuff.”
Participants were asked to include Fairland East Playground Fund and the group’s slogan, “It’s Time Play,” into their design. The rest was left to their imaginations. Byrd was thoughtful in his approach.
“Me and my mom decided on it because I want it (the playground) to be something that everybody can play on,” he said.
Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can do so on the playground fund’s website, https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com, by clicking on the “Donate & Shop” tab and then choosing the “Fundraiser Tshirt” option.
The playground fund will be involved in two other upcoming fundraisers next week. The group will participate in the Dragon Nation Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Lawrence County Fairground. Additionally, the group will host a Pick-up Picnic for the Playground event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, also at the Lawrence County Fairground. Drive-thru meals of beef brisket, green beans, cornbread and dessert will be available for $12 if pre-ordered on the website, or $15 the day of until sold out. The meal will be packaged in to-go containers and delivered to your car window.
Fairland East Playground Fund, a 501©3 organization, is actively fundraising for the purchase and installation of a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School. For more information on fundraising, to see the design of the new playground or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit the website at https://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com. You can also follow the playground fund on Facebook and Instagram.