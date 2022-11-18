The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion has announced the prompt for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Writing Contest.

“Inspired by His Words” is the theme of the 2023 contest. Participants are asked to read specific quotations that are engraved on the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington, D.C., which can be found listed on the contest website.

