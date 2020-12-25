Buddy from the movie “Elf” taught us that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is “singing loud for all to hear.”
The girls basketball team from Sugar Christian Academy in Ironton did just that on Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, when they took to the streets and brought some much-needed cheer to area residents.
The Lady Eagles walked around Heather Court in Flatwoods and sang Christmas carols to unsuspecting neighbors. The girls would walk house to house and ring the doorbell and stand back on the street, to follow social distancing guidelines, and when the door would open would, begin singing in hopes of bringing some much needed happiness in this very different time of Christmas with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Eagles from Sugar Creek have been unable to play games due to the pandemic and hope to get started in mid January, but this has not stopped them from coming together as a team and spreading some Christmas cheer.