IRONTON — The Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr. will be the next speaker in Ohio University’s Social Justice on Campus Series, “Equity and Inequality in the Criminal Justice System.”

Sullivan, who is the executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, will speak about the ending the death penalty at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The in-person event will be at Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio. It will be simultaneously livestreamed via Zoom in the Bowman Auditorium of the Collins Building at Ohio University Southern’s Ironton campus.

