IRONTON — The Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr. will be the next speaker in Ohio University’s Social Justice on Campus Series, “Equity and Inequality in the Criminal Justice System.”
Sullivan, who is the executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, will speak about the ending the death penalty at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The in-person event will be at Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio. It will be simultaneously livestreamed via Zoom in the Bowman Auditorium of the Collins Building at Ohio University Southern’s Ironton campus.
Following the presentation, a panel will present solution-based programs in the criminal justice system with a Q&A at the conclusion. Panelists include Ronette Burkes and Keith Tremblay.
Burkes has 22 years of service with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and has served in various capacities, including more recently as warden, regional director of Specialty Prisons and currently as the deputy director of Reentry.
Tremblay is a behavioral health specialist for Fairfield County Juvenile Court. He works with youth and families involved within this system.
OU’s Social Justice on Campus speaker and book series invites faculty, students, and the surrounding community to meet throughout the semester to investigate social justice issues of equity and inequality in the criminal justice system.
This project includes a book discussion group, film screening, speakers and panelists, and the collecting of stories for the Story Box. Students are engaged as organizers and facilitators, as well as participants and volunteers.
The project uses the book “The Sun Does Shine: How I found Freedom on Death Row” (2018) by Anthony Ray Hinton as an anchor text to invite deeper conversations around issues surrounding diversity, equity and justice.
The next event in the series is a film screening of “Seats at the Table,” planned for Nov. 15 at a time to be determined. Registration will not be required for the screening.
