Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
The annual summer reading program, with the theme, "A Universe of Stories," is wrapping up at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. Wednesday, July 31, is the last day that adult participants may claim their prize of a thermal tote bag for reading 10 books. It is also the final day that children, teens and tweens can get in on entering the grand prize drawings for meeting their reading goals and participating in library activities
The July Briggs Library Teen Book Club selection, "The Rest of Us Just Live Here," by Patrick Ness, is available as both an eBook and audio book through the library's Hoopla digital service. Teen Book Clubs meet this month at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24, at the Proctorville library and at 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Ironton library.
The Ironton library is hosting a free "How to Train Your Dragon" family movie marathon on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start times are 10:15 a.m. for the first movie in the series, noon for the second movie, and 2 p.m. for "How to Train Your Dragon III: the Hidden World."
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. This coming week's programs conclude the library's summer space-themed activities. Items on the schedule for July 19 through July 26, are:
- Friday at noon: Art class for teens (ages 13-17) featuring stained glass painted Solar System at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion (ages 1-5 and their caregivers) at the South Point library.
- Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 22, at 2 p.m.: Tweens (ages 8-12): make a Solar System Bracelet at the Proctorville library.
- Monday, July 22, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 22, at 2 p.m.: Tweens (ages 8-12) learn a safe spray painting technique to create a Galaxy painting at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at noon: Art class for teens (ages 13-17) featuring stained glass painted Solar System at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 1:30 p.m.: Girls invited to learn STEM in Motion yoga from the Girl Scouts at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion (ages 1-5 and their caregivers) at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m.: Adult craft at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, July 24, at noon: Tweens (ages 8-12): make a Solar System Bracelet at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, July 24, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, July 24, at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, July 24, at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 8-12): make a Solar System Bracelet at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, July 24, at 4 p.m.: Teen (ages 13-17) Book Club talks about "The Rest of Us Just Live Here" by Patrick Ness at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 11:30 a.m.: Briggs Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, July 25, at noon: Girl Scouts introduce the Daisy program at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 2 p.m.: Kids (grades K-3rd) Explore Space at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 4 p.m.: Art class for teens (ages 13-17) featuring stained glass painted Solar System at the at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, July 25, at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m.: Adults make a Paper Star Lantern at the South Point library.
- Friday, July 26, at noon: Art class for teens (ages 13-17) featuring stained glass painted Solar System at the Chesapeake library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.