IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom’s Business of the Month for July is Super Wash Car Wash at 420 Park Ave., Ironton, owned and operated by Garry Castle.

During the six years in business, Castle has enhanced his business with an array of begonias, roses, and ornamental grasses. While you’re waiting to enter the automatic car wash, you can’t help but admire the beautiful roses on the back wall.

For numerous years, Castle has very generously donated pansies for more than one hundred pots throughout Ironton. These pansies bloom throughout the winter months, after the summer blooms have been removed.

Thank you, Mr. Castle, for making Ironton a more beautiful place to live, work, and shop.

