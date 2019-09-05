RIO GRANDE, Ohio - An Evans/Penny Fare supermarket reunion will take place Sunday, Sept. 8, at Bob Evans shelter house No. 2 in Rio Grande, Ohio. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. All former employees are invited.
