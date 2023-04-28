IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ARREST: Officials called in a SWAT team following a domestic violence complaint on 3rd Street, Chesapeake, and arrested a man while his wife was transported to a local hospital.
DRUG ARREST: A man held by Wal-Mart security was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where authorities found three baggies containing suspected drugs.
BREAK-IN: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man for breaking into a residence on Township Road 1186 in South Point and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man after a woman reported he grabbed her by the face and threatened to kill her. She said he also hit her and kicked her.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call along Ohio 93, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man and transported him to jail on a charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy responded to County Road 107 and arrested a man on a domestic violence charge.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a resident of Scioto Trail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call from Lawrence Common Apartments last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call from the Brown Street Apartments in Chesapeake earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman and transported her to jail.
