AID, Ohio — Symmes Valley High School plans to honor the Waterloo Wonders — the legendary team that won the Ohio Class B basketball championship two years in a row, 1933-34 and 1934-35.
Some local coaches and a captain on the high school basketball team will gather at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Symmes Valley High School for lunch and a talk about the old Waterloo Wonders, according to Greg Bowman, Symmes Valley High School principal.
The Green High School basketball team also is invited, Bowman said. Symmes Valley’s high school basketball team will play Green Feb. 14. Plans are for Symmes Valley to wear throwback uniforms at the game, Bowman said.
While Waterloo High School is gone, trophies the team won are housed at Symmes Valley, he said.
Bob Leith, a retired Ohio University Southern history professor, who played against the barnstorming Wonders at the old Sta-Tan swimming pool in 1963, will give a 20-minute talk about the Waterloo Wonders, Bowman said.
Leith was 20 and a 6-foot-6 member of the Rio Grande College basketball team when they played an exhibition game against the Waterloo team that barnstormed around Ohio and the Midwest for years after winning the state championships.
“Exact records weren’t available back then, but during those two years, it was estimated they were 97-3,” Leith said. The team was undefeated, 45-0 in 1933-34 and 52-3 the following year, Leith said.
“They owned (Lawrence County) for four years in a row,” he said.
Waterloo High School had only 26 boys back in 1933 when the team started its great run, Leith said. “They were extraordinary passers,” he said.
Starters on the team were Curt McMahon, Orlyn Roberts, his cousin, Wyman Roberts, Stewart Wiseman and Berl Drummond. Drummond was considered too small at 5-foot-8 at old Cadmis High School. He transferred to Symmes Valley and grew to 6-foot-2 1/2, Leith said.
The team was called the Waterloo Little Generals before playing the Marshall University freshman team in Huntington in January 1934. The high school team won by six and it was said it was a wonder, Leith said. That led to the nickname change, he said.