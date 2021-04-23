WILLOW WOOD — Several Symmes Valley Junior High School students can add to their resumes a title that many adults covet: published author.
The school announced that 60 sixth-graders planned, wrote and illustrated their own books using a free publishing kit provided by Studentreasures Publishing. The topic of their books was poetry, in recognition of National Poetry Month.
The students of Kayleigh Stevens’ class have been working hard on their books for the last month. The idea for their poetry books started when National Poetry Month was just around the corner.
“Each student used memories from their childhood to inspire their inner poet,” Stevens said in a news release.
The Studentreasures Publishing program provides teachers a way to incorporate any lesson plan — from math and science to history, art, and more — into a fun and memorable activity. Publishing a book in the classroom engages students through hands-on learning and inspires a love of reading and writing, according to the publishing company.
The best part? A classroom full of proud, smiling young authors, with a memory that lasts a lifetime, plus, a full-color, deluxe hardcover book for the school library. The students’ parents also have an option to purchase copies.
