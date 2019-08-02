Courtesy of tami jones
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
The Symmes Valley branch of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will conclude its summer hours of operation next week with the final day being Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The branch will begin its school-year hours of operation on Monday, Aug. 12.
School-year hours at the Briggs Library Symmes Valley location are Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The branch is closed on all holidays observed by Briggs Library.
The branch is located in the library of the Symmes Valley Multilevel School building at 14860 State Route 141, Willow Wood. The branch opened in June of 2000 and is a collaborative partnership with the Symmes Valley Local School District. The school operates the space as a school library during the day. Briggs Library offers after-school library services for the Symmes Valley students and the residents of central Lawrence County after school dismisses. Items in the dual library are available to users from both organizations.
For information on services and activities at Briggs Library Symmes Valley, call 740-643-2086.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. This coming week's programs conclude the library's summer space-themed activities. Items on the schedule for Aug. 2 through Aug. 8 are:
- Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.: Author Samantha Long signs and sells copies of her first book at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2:30 p.m.: Girls and their families are invited to learn about the Daisy program from the Girl Scouts at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m.: Sewing and Quilting Meet-Up at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for kids and their families at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.