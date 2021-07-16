PROCTORVILLE — Symmes Valley High School appears to be a proving ground for royalty, as both the queen and princess of the 2021 Lawrence County Fair are students there.
The fair duties for Queen Willow Maynard and Princess Enola Cade continue for two more days before the 2021 fair calls it a wrap on Saturday.
But some big events remain, including 4-H auctions, shows and livestock sales, two days of carnival rides, games and fair food, plus the always popular Diamond J Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. today and the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $10 per day; for those age 65 and older, $5 with proper ID. Daily parking costs $5. Find the complete schedule and more at www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.