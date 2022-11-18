WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Math isn’t easy for some of us.
But students at Symmes Valley High School have someone who can help out.
Ruth Hopkins teaches math at Symmes Valley and also mentors a number of students at the high school. She was selected earlier this year as Outstanding Faculty Member by the Southeast Ohio School Board Association.
“I just do my job,” Hopkins said. “I love my job job. I love my students. Our classes are relatively small.”
Those classes include quantitative reasoning, honors algebra II and three college-credit courses where students get both high school and college credit.
“We are proud of Ruth and the other exceptional teachers we have here at Symmes Valley and are happy to see the OSBA feels the same,” said Greg Bowman, Symmes Valley superintendent.
“She’s an outstanding teacher,” said Darryl Humphries, Symmes Valley High School principal. “She mentors other teacherd. She’s one of our leaders at the school. She’s a co-advisor for the Beta Club. She does ACT prep. She tutors kids constantly. She personifies what it means to be an outstanding faculty member.”
Hopkins is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, as is her husband, Tim. a Lawrence County native who changed her major from education to math, Hopkins, who also taught at Ironton St. Joseph High School, went back to school in her 40s to get her masters from Shawnee State University.
“I didn’t think I had good math skills and was going to major in elementary education,” Hopkins said. A faculty member at Belmont convinced her otherwise.
And the folks at Symmes Valley are glad of that.
